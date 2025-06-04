Wisconsin “up top” for WR Zachary Washington after OV

The Illinois native was one of the many players on campus last weekend for an official visit. Washington told Rivals what he felt stood out from the weekend.“The brotherhood the players have and they really made it feel like home,” Washington said.Since the Badgers have already gotten several commitments from the weekend, it’s safe to say the vibes were high during the weekend. Washington certainly took notice of that and credited the coaching staff.“I definitely felt the energy there and that's what I love about Wisconsin,” Washington said. “They always have good energy there and aren't faking anything.”According to the Illinois native, his relationship is really good with all the coaches on staff. That’s especially with Coach Fickell, Grimes, and Reid. The staff sees him potentially being able to line up anywhere on the field in their offense.“They told me that I'm their top guy at the receiver position and that I'm a key piece for their offense in the future,” Washington said.Up next Washington will take official visits to Michigan State, West Virginia and Indiana. But at this point it could be tough for any team to catch the Badgers.