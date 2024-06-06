Was able to talk to some people this morning. Wisconsin is now the favorite to land, a three-star tackle who visited this past weekend. The Badgers would add him to a tackle class that already includesandand then still heavily pursuethis weekend. There is no guarantee that Watts commits to the Badgers, but they certainly have a very good shot there. If Wisconsin can get both, it would be the second five-man offensive line class in back-to-back cycles. As I've mentioned before, this isn't a position UW wants to address via the transfer portal.Just put in a FutureCast for Wisconsin to landahead of his visit. As I wrote previously, Washington saw thatpopped and wanted to get to UW this weekend instead of June 14 in order to make sure he has his spot. He's also part of the reason whyisn't headed to Wisconsin this weekend. I could see Washington wrapping things up while on campus. Michigan State is the top competition right now. UW loves the size and length Washington brings, even if he's a bit raw right now.andare both takes right now as well. Not sure if Wisconsin will host any corners during the weekend of June 14 if Washington commits. They could just focus on Gentry and Poteat moving forward.Still expecting at least one announced commitment before the close of the week, but that is not set in stone.