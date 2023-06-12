ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING 10 things I'm hearing from the last two weeks

Jon McNamara

Jon McNamara

Wanted to get some thoughts all in one place as opposed to nuggets in 10 different threads.

1) Have a commitment coming tonight from a visitor who was on campus this past weekend.

2) Emerson Mandel will take an official to Wisconsin from June 13 to 14. Badgers are willing to go to five offensive linemen if it's Mandell or Ronan O'Connell. It's not a position they want to address in the portal moving forward.

3) Wisconsin will get a commitment on Saturday from a prospect who visited last weekend.

4) Wisconsin's upcoming official visit weekend go chopped wayyyy down. Koy Beasley, Miles Lockhart, Jalen Todd, Da'Jaun Riggs and David Washington no longer coming. Only official visitors next weekend are DE Joe Barna and RB Dilin Jones.

5) Speaking of Jones, he canceled a visit to North Carolina last weekend and could visit Florida State after UW. That, though, is assuming he makes it to Madison. The staff is pumped about him but he's been a tough kid to get a great read on. Virginia Tech also in the mix. Wrestler, doesn't talk much to media or other coaches.

6) Wisconsin is still looking to take just two running backs in this class. Darrion Dupree is still the top priority but the staff loves what Jones brings to the table. Few outside factors (not grades, character, being a take, etc) that is holding up a commitment to Wisconsin, something Dupree wanted to do as early as May.

7) Wisconsin is hoping to hit on one or two of the uncommitted defensive linemen still on its board. Benedict Umeh is the most likely at this point.

8) Dom Nichols felt like he was in the bag during his official but he's been encouraged to take more visits. Dominick Kirks seems to really like Pittsburgh. They've been on him longer and recruiting him harder for a longer period of time. Liam Andrews is set to visit Florida and LSU before making a decision. I think he ends up elsewhere, but that isn't to say he didn't have a great visit.

9) Not sure how Wisconsin's cornerback board will finish out. Wisconsin is the favorite right now to land Omillio Agard, Lloyd Irving and Jay Harper. Could be two spots for three kids but that's not set in the stone. It will be all three - and Vernon Woodward - or a combination of the two. Great place to be in, hence the reason Todd and Lockhardt were told to cancel.

10) There's a good chance this class is wrapped up by the end of the month. Obviously spots will open and prospects will pop on the radar this fall, but the staff feels confident it can close out almost all the available spots by mid-July.
 
