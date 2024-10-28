Hey guys, I caught up with a handful of targets that Wisconsin hosted over the weekend to get their reaction from the visit. Despite the loss, I'd expect Wisconsin to stay in it with a lot of the prospects that were in attendance."The crowd jump around was fire!" It was good getting to build the relationship more with the coaching staff." Singleton said."What stood out to me is the atmosphere of Camp Randall. It was loud all night and when they did Jump Around it was electric," Fryzel said.The atmosphere certainly made it easier for Fryzel to see himself in Madison. That relationship with his position coach is also the number one thing he is looking for."For sure I had a great visit getting to meet Coach Letton in person and continue to build that relationship with him is really important to me," he said."Everything stood out! Coaches, recruiting staff, campus, everything! They have made it clear since I got the offer last year that I’m a top priority for them," Gebhardt said."The love from the staff was definitely the thing that stuck out the most," Weatherspoon said. "It was good environment fans were pumped."